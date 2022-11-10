Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Quanex Building Products Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE NX opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quanex Building Products (NX)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.