Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

