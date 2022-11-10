QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.46

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 67483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 5.58. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 270,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $3,595,003.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,557,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,207.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,217 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,209 in the last 90 days. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in QuantumScape by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 88,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

