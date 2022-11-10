Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.3 %

DGX stock opened at $145.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after acquiring an additional 664,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

