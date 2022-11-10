Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $22.50 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Radian Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Radian Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $7,350,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Radian Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after acquiring an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.