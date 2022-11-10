Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Shares Down 8.5%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) was down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.86 and last traded at 0.89. Approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,233,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.71.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported -0.19 EPS for the quarter.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

