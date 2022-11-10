Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.20

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 4040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Rambus Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50.

Insider Activity at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Rambus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.7% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

