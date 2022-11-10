Raymond James Cuts Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Price Target to C$0.55

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUFGet Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EEYUF stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Essential Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

