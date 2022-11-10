Raymond James Cuts Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Price Target to C$0.55

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Essential Energy Services Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of EEYUF stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Essential Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.