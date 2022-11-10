Raymond James Cuts Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Price Target to C$0.55

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Essential Energy Services Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of EEYUF stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Essential Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.
Essential Energy Services Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essential Energy Services (EEYUF)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.