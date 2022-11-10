Raymond James Cuts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $55.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of RBA opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $73.63.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

