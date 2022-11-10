Raymond James Raises Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.
Suncor Energy Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE SU opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncor Energy (SU)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.