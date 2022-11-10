Raymond James Raises Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

