Raymond James Raises Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$53.00

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SUGet Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.