Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.98

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $12.81. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 391,905 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RBGLY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($102.48) to GBX 8,200 ($94.42) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($96.72) to GBX 8,700 ($100.17) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($94.42) to GBX 7,050 ($81.17) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,612.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

