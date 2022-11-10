Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRTW) Trading Down 6.7%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRTW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.12. 890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Recruiter.com Group Stock Down 6.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.
