Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $764.69

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $764.69 and last traded at $760.91, with a volume of 4521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $750.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Raymond James lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.29.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $649.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.