Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 445.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RGLS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,656,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.