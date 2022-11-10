Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 445.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RGLS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,656,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

