Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.20.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $142.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $148.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.48 and a 200 day moving average of $124.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 106.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

