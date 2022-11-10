RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $181.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.60. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $187.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 151,079 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $6,705,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

