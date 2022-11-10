RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
RNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.
Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $181.29 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $187.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.36.
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.
