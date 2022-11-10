RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

RNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $181.29 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $187.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,054,000 after acquiring an additional 941,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,454,000 after acquiring an additional 447,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,382,000 after acquiring an additional 208,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,519,000 after acquiring an additional 207,214 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 590,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,597,000 after acquiring an additional 153,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

