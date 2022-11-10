Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €33.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($33.00) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNO. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.00) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on Renault in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Renault Stock Performance

RNO stock opened at €29.41 ($29.41) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.33. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($73.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($100.70).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

