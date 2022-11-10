RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. 6,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 40,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $17.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.33.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

