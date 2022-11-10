RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. 6,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 40,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
RenovoRx Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $17.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.33.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of RenovoRx
RenovoRx Company Profile
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.