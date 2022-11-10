Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.30

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.30 and traded as high as $32.73. Renren shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 90,489 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Renren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Renren alerts:

Renren Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.

Institutional Trading of Renren

About Renren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENN. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,509,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renren by 1,034.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Renren by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 131,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Renren by 37,033.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.