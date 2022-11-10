Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.30

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.30 and traded as high as $32.73. Renren shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 90,489 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Renren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Renren Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.
Institutional Trading of Renren
About Renren
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.