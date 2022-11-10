ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $211.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.78. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $275.60.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,714 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

