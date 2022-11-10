Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.39

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 3365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.41.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
