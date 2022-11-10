Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
Rice Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rice Acquisition Corp. II (RONIU)
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.