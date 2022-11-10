Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,200 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 6,200 ($71.39) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($65.63) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($46.06) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($49.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($64.25) to GBX 5,450 ($62.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($66.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,336.92 ($61.45).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,098 ($58.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 536.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,822.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,047.87. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($50.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($73.03).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

