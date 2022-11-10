Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $73.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 54,197 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,092,000 after buying an additional 70,789 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.