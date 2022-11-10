Robert W. Baird Trims Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price to $30.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

CVNA opened at $7.59 on Monday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $304.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,429 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

