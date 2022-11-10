Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.86

Shares of Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.86 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 83 ($0.96). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 83 ($0.96), with a volume of 5,390 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

