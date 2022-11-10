Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $308,784.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362 in the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Down 21.0 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.95.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

