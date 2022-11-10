Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Down 1.7%

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Rating) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.38 ($0.08). Approximately 75,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 368,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

Roquefort Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63.

Insider Activity

In other Roquefort Therapeutics news, insider Dr Darrin Disley purchased 515,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £41,273.04 ($47,522.21).

About Roquefort Therapeutics

Roquefort Therapeutics plc operates as a biotechnology research company. The company engages in the research and development of drugs targeting Midkine, a circulating growth factor protein and pro-inflammatory mediator for the treatment of cancer. Roquefort Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

