Royal Bank of Canada Increases Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$81.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.30.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 104.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after buying an additional 282,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.