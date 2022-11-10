Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$26.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

