Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $37.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s current price.

TDC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradata in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of TDC opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradata by 480.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

