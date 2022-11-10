Royal Bank of Canada Raises PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $22.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PWSC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

NYSE PWSC opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -92.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.41. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 866.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after buying an additional 1,066,626 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 710,396 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at about $11,702,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at about $9,994,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at about $5,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

