Royal Bank of Canada Trims GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Target Price to $4.00

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
NYSE EAF opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
