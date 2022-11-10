Royal Bank of Canada Trims GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Target Price to $4.00

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Stock Performance

NYSE EAF opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GrafTech International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,242,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 714,322 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.