Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.13

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$126.13 and traded as high as C$129.02. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$127.87, with a volume of 2,348,623 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$137.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.73.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$177.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$126.13.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$12.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.21, for a total transaction of C$510,585.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$735,328.97. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,538,027.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.