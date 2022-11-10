Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

RUTH opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

