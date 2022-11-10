Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Stock Position Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryerson by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after buying an additional 621,219 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,352,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Ryerson by 610.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ryerson by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 104,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

RYI stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.46%.

RYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

