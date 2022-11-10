Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF) Stock Price Down 4%

Sayona Mining Limited (OTC:SYAXF – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.15 and last traded at 0.16. 516,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,585,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Sayona Mining in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $0.21 target price on the stock.

Sayona Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.17.

Sayona Mining Company Profile

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Authier Lithium project located in Quebec, Canada; and 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.

See Also

