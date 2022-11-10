Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock valued at $190,979,619. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

