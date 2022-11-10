Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.18

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.18 and last traded at $112.09, with a volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.20.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 210.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,285 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 11.6% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading

