Scotiabank Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Target Price to C$12.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARESF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

ARESF opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

