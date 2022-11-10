Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.90% from the company’s current price.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

