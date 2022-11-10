Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,700 shares of company stock worth $176,579. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sealed Air Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

