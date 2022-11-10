Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 2,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 105,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Semantix from $10.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Semantix, Inc provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health.

