Service Properties Trust to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 39,343 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -43.96%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

