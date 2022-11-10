Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shake Shack Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

