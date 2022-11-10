Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.23% from the stock’s current price.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $73.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

