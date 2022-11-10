Shimon Hatzir Sells 4,620 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $462,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shimon Hatzir also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $439,927.20.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ORA opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

