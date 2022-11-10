Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Shares Up 2.3%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.99 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.84 ($0.15). 1,555,036 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 845,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.55 ($0.14).

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.37.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

