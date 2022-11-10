Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Price Target Cut to €54.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €75.00 ($75.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

