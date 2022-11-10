Simmons Bank Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.37.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

